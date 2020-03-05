A BS 7858:2019 screening course is new to the industry-specific training courses from the National Security Inspectorate (NSI).

The security and fire safety sector certification body says this revised Standard for the Screening of Individuals Working in a Secure Environment involves a number of changes taking effect in April 2020. These include an increased emphasis on risk assessment, the removal of character references as part of the screening process – now deemed weak and not easy to verify – and greater emphasis on senior management responsibility for screening – with allowance to delegate specific screening tasks to competent individuals.

NSI says its courses help approved companies stay up to date and compliant with the very latest Standards developments within security and fire safety. NSI approved companies operating to BS 7858:2019 demonstrate on-going compliance to independent, competent auditing and assessment, signalling continued commitment to employment policy and practice of the highest standard, for the safety of their clients and the wider community.

Accredited by the Security Institute’s CPD scheme, NSI’s specialist courses includes “Product Auditing of Fire Systems Installations”, “Design, Installation and Maintenance of Access Control Systems” and “Internal Quality Auditing (Electronic Security)”. Recently, the NSI adds, its most popular courses have been the PD 6662:2017, the Standard that intruder alarms must be installed to qualify for police response, and NCP 104, NSI’s own Code of Practice for the Design, Installation and Maintenance of CCTV Systems.

NSI runs dedicated on-site training for its approved companies and groups of approved companies, wherever there is demand. In 2019, courses ran at various locations including Bradford, Manchester and in Surrey. Delegates can also book classroom places on courses at NSI’s training suite in Maidenhead – where courses with a maximum of 12 delegates make for interaction and engagement, the inspectorate adds.

NSI E-learning courses are a choice for those who prefer to study at their own pace and location. To date, NSI’s e-learning GDPR refresher course has attracted over 700 learners for keeping up to date with the necessary knowledge and skills to manage business data protection.

NSI Chief Executive Richard Jenkins said: “Our training courses are specially tailored to meet the demands of approved companies and others who strive for continuous improvement and to stay abreast of the latest industry standards and updates. Our professional trainers, all NSI auditors, are uniquely placed, understanding as they do the needs of managers and technicians within the sector, to help companies develop their staff and deliver service to their customers compliant with standards trusted by the industry and the public.”

For details of NSI courses scheduled at its offices in Maidenhead and e-learning visit: https://www.nsi.org.uk/our-services/training/.

Organisations wishing to arrange locally based on-site training courses should contact Maxine Dent, NSI’s Training Executive by email – [email protected]