The Defence and Security Programme (DSP) at Cranfield University has won dual-accreditation status with the Institute of Leadership and Management. DSP graduates will now be eligible for a professional postgraduate qualification in Leadership and Management with their academic degree.

The certification applies to all streams and pathways in the DSP, which offers three MSc degree streams in Engineering, Leadership and Management, and Technology.

Professor Emma Sparks, Professor of Systems Engineering Education, Cranfield University, said: “We are pleased to announce that the DSP is now fully aligned with ILM professional qualifications and has been approved as a dual-accredited programme. This enables our students to attain a professional qualification without the need to complete any additional assessment pieces.

“The UK Government’s recent Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy recognises the changing defence and security landscape and calls for the development of skills that can be used across a range of scenarios. The DSP provides blended, flexible education which is suitable for a range of learners engaged in the complex and evolving defence and security environment.”

The ILM is a City & Guilds (C&G) institution and C&G qualifications are recognised as a standard of quality in the UK and other countries. Successful candidates will receive a certificate and digital credential, enabling them to share their achievements online, and will also be able to access the ILM for 12 months.

Meanwhile Cranfield with the University of Kent is to form a consortium with funding awarded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), part of the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), for a ew two-year project Managing Cyber security Risks across Consumers, Organisations and Sectors (MACRO).

Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) offers travellers a unified service that combines various forms of transport, requiring a single application to plan and conduct journeys, a software system allowing multiple providers and AI-based analytics; susceptible to cyber attacks. Dr Nazmiye Ozkan, Senior Lecturer in Energy Economics and Head of Centre for Energy Systems and Strategy said: “The MACRO project will research and develop the world’s first agent-based modelling (ABM) framework explicitly focusing on cyber security and privacy aspects of the MaaS ecosystem. This will be achieved by the use of ABM techniques to define a framework that will model important aspects of a real world MaaS ecosystem, including cross-sector and cross-organisational interactions in the context of mobility, human behaviours, data sharing and privacy, cyber threats and incident responses.”