Axis Communications, the network video product company, is running with 27 partners a ‘Partner Showcase’ event on Wednesday, October 16, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur FC. The companies will provide product demonstrations, seminars and Q&A discussions on such topics as cybersecurity, AI/machine learning, behavioural analytics, detection and cloud/hosted services such as VSaaS and ACaaS. Register to attend at https://www.axis-communications.com/Partner-Showcases-2019.

The day is aimed at systems integrators, installers, distributors, consultants and end users, to learn more about the trends shaping the industry. Topics include:

Future technology trends and their impact on video surveillance and access control

How connected (IoT) technologies are integrating in the cloud and the benefits they offer

How ‘as-a-service’ solutions e.g. VSaaS and ACaaS are changing the way end-users buy security

The importance of leveraging partnerships to address industry-wide challenges

How innovation in network video is helping to drive business performance

Analytics: AI, machine learning, deep learning and their impact

Registered exhibitors include:

2N, Briefcam, Camstreamer, Citilog, Dedrone GmbH, Facit Data Systems, Genetec, Milestone Systems, Morphean SA, Observit, Quanika, Secure Logiq Ltd, Siemon, Siklu Communication, SimonsVoss, Sound Intelligence, Synectics, Total Security Stockholm AB, Vaxtor Recognition Technologies Ltd, Veracity UK Ltd and more!

To register attendance and to read more, visit: https://www.axis-communications.com/Partner-Showcases-2019.