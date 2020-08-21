Lesley Nesbitt, Crime Prevention Design Advisor (CPDA) at the University of Oxford, has gained the Police Crime Prevention Academy (PCPA) Level 5 Diploma in Crime Prevention – Designing Out Crime. This is a qualification for police Designing Out Crime Officers (DOCOs) besides those providing specialist advice.

A Secured by Design Licensed Consultant, Lesley is among the first candidates outside the police to achieve the diploma. As the university’s CPDA she provides tailored crime prevention advice. This includes designing out opportunity for crime in refurbishment projects and influencing the design of academic and residential sites.

Lesley is part of a team operating 24-365 to maintain a safe and secure physical university. The Security Services’s core services include alarm and CCTV monitoring, security patrols, parking enforcement and crime reduction advice. Also provided are chargeable specialised support services, such as key holding, security screening, training and support for specific events, plus general support and assistance to staff, students and visitors.

Head of Academy Guy Collyer said: “We’re delighted that Lesley chose the pathway offered by the Academy with its exclusive links to the Secured by Design initiative to convert her designing out crime course into an accredited and UK recognised qualification. She joins a growing number of police and non-police specialists who now hold the Level 5 Designing Out Crime Diploma, and it will undoubtedly prove beneficial to the University as well as to Lesley in her career.”

And Lesley Nesbitt said: “I have been a crime prevention design advisor since 2008, and been working in this capacity at the University of Oxford for eight years providing security advice to the Capital Projects and design teams. In this role there is always something new to learn and the Pathway programme, designed to recognise previous learning and experience, has allowed me to explore further the science behind designing out opportunity for crime and disorder, and to demonstrate how this has been applied in practice across a number of different projects.”

