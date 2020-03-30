Linx International Group, the UK-based security training company, has reduced the cost of online courses from Tavcom Training and PerpetuityARC Training by a quarter, for three months, including BTEC and IQ accredited courses.

Last week, the company reported a surge in demand for its more than 50 online courses from security people and employers around the world, as they look at ways to continue to support learners while in office and home lockdown.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Sarah Hayward-Turton APP says: “In light of the ongoing situation that we’re faced with, as an organisation we must do all we can to support the continual learning and development of the security industry.”

Linx is also introducing new ways of teaching traditionally classroom-based courses. This includes all practical classroom training courses – with the aid of Zoom video tutorials provided by tutors. Also planned; other courses, including Fire Risk Assessment and Legislation and the BTEC Level 3 accredited Intruder Alarm Legislation and CCTV Legislation courses. As for those learners requiring qualifications that demand a practical assessment, studies can now be completed in two stages, with the methodology studied online now with the support of tutors, and the practical classroom element completed when the training centres in Hampshire and Yorkshire re-open, in July, the trainers hope.

Sarah Hayward-Turton, pictured, adds: “We are doing all we can to help everyone in the security industry to continue their professional development. We know how important it is to keep yourself and your teams positive and productive, even throughout this unprecedented global crisis.”

For the courses available and to book, visit Tavcom Training and PerpetuityARC Training websites; and using the offer codes Tavcom25 and PerpARC25.