The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) is offering a Micro Exercise scenario of the National Cyber Security Centre’s Exercise in a Box programme. Exercise in a Box recreates real world scenarios for businesses to test their cyber resilience with no risk to their operations.

SBRC’s Exercise in a Box sessions offer three scenarios: ‘Working from Home’, ‘Digital Supply Chain’ and ‘Ransomware’. The Micro Exercise session combines aspects of each of these with more, broader cyber security learnings within a 90-minute session for organisations, regardless of their sector or level of cyber knowledge, to benefit. As with the other Exercise in a Box scenario workshops, these sessions are free, do not require any technical knowledge, and are open to public, private and the third (voluntary) sector.

Available from December 8 in virtual and in-person formats, Micro Exercise in a Box workshops will discuss some of the basics of good cyber housekeeping. Topics include:

Ensuring password security

Identifying and reporting phishing emails

Connecting securely during remote work

Responding to a ransomware attack

The sessions take the form of collaborative discussions, giving participants the time and opportunity to further their knowledge of a particular cyber security subject and identify areas of improvement. An SBRC Ethical Hacker will facilitate the conversation.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, pictured, said: “Our Exercise in a Box workshops have been very successful so far in helping over 400 organisations across Scotland, but we recognise that not everyone knows how to start their cyber journey. These new micro exercises are aimed at all organisations in the public, private and third sector, enabling collaborative discussions to help identify areas that may need additional training. The topics for the micro exercising sessions were developed based on the needs of businesses and organisations in Scotland, regardless of their current level of knowledge or understanding of cyber security.

“Businesses cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to cyber security these days. Last month, the head of GCHQ announced the number of ransomware attacks on British companies has doubled in the past year; it’s safe to assume other types of cyber attacks have also increased. It is therefore essential for all organisations, irrespective of sector, to be clear on both the range of cyber threats and how to handle any attacks.”

Jude McCorry was interviewed in the June print edition of Professional Security magazine.

Visit https://www.sbrcentre.co.uk/.