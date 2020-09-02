The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is launching a public consultation on top-up training for SIA-licensed door supervisors and security guards. The top-ups will include what the regulator calls key elements of the new content that the SIA is introducing to licence-linked qualifications in April 2021.

The SIA says that it has developed top-up training to make sure door and security officer licence holders have the same basic skills and knowledge as new entrants to the sector.

From October 2021, door supervisors and security guards will need to complete top-up training before they renew their licence. The SIA is inviting stakeholders, to have their say. The consultation runs to Friday, September 25.

Tony Holyland, Head of Quality and Standards for the SIA, is pictured speaking at the SIA’s skills summit in London in March. He says: “The new licence-linked qualifications will better equip operatives to work in the private security industry. They reflect what we have learned from extensive industry consultation and engagement. By introducing this top-up training we will be bringing the skills of existing licence holders up to date.

“Our aim is to improve the basic skills, knowledge, and understanding of security operatives so that they can do their jobs more effectively. This will help to improve community safety and to protect the public in the UK. A key element of our role as the regulator is to work with the industry to raise standards in private security. The new requirements will help achieve this.”

The top-up training includes, for door supervisors

– An Emergency First aid At Work qualification (required to take top-up training)

– Use of equipment

– Updated terror threat awareness; and

– Physical intervention skills training (knowledge and practical)

For security guards:

– An Emergency First aid At Work qualification (required to take top-up training)

– Knowledge of physical intervention; and

– Updated terror threat awareness.