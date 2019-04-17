Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, quantum computing and blockchain could disrupt business and security in the next few years. Hence they’re on the conference agenda at this year’s Infosecurity Europe, the annual information security event that runs next from June 4 to 6 at Olympia, in west London.

Every year new technology trends come to the fore, and security is often an afterthought – the Internet of Things (IoT) is a prime example of this. Only now are we seeing organisations investing in the security of IoT, despite findings from Gartner last year that revealed nearly 20 per cent of organisations observed at least one IoT-based attack in the past three years.

On the first day, the Tuesday, the Keynote Stage will cover the latest tech and the potential impact on information security. Tom Cignarella, Director, Security Coordination Center, Adobe, and Paul McKay, Moderator, Senior Analyst at Forrester Research will examine if they are hype, or if there is substance behind the claims.

Paul McKay said: “I usually have two pieces of advice for businesses questioning how to deal with future technology. First is to task someone within your security team to be responsible for horizon scanning for future technologies and the impact that it could potentially have on your security program. This is a vital part of any enterprise security architecture function.

The second, is that the hype cycles and buzzwords abound in the industry lack credibility unless they are associated with very specific engineering use cases that show how that technology would be used in a practical situation. Without this specificity it’s hard to take future technology and doomsayers seriously and you can largely dismiss it as marketing and hype generated to lighten your wallet and open up the organisation’s cheque book. If this specificity exists then you can start to have sensible discussions with the business on how you can help them use these technologies with security built in from the off-set.”

