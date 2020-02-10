Linx International Group – the UK provider of accredited security systems training courses – is supporting members of the UK armed forces, veterans and the wider military community, by offering 28 courses through the Defence Discount Service. Some 28 classroom and online courses, focusing on security management and technical skills are available now from PerpetuityARC Training and Tavcom Training with a 20pc discount.

Each year about 15,000 personnel leave the UK armed forces. As a Career Transition Partnership preferred partner, Linx has helped many hundreds to make that transition to civvy street through its accredited security courses and qualifications. Sarah Hayward-Turton, Sales and Marketing Director at Linx says: “We have carefully selected some of our most relevant IQ, BTEC and certificated courses to be made available through the Defence Discount Service.”

The Defence Discount Service is the only official Ministry of Defence discount service for the Armed Forces, Veterans and Defence Community. The free to register service is accessible to people serving in the Armed Forces and their spouses/partners (including bereaved family members), reserves and cadets (over 16), MoD civil servants, NATO personnel in the UK and veterans.

Sarah Hayward-Turton, pictured, adds: “The security industry can offer a hugely rewarding second career for ex-servicemen and women, but it is not without its challenges. There are many skills that are transferable, but it is important to have industry recognised qualifications to sit alongside experience, in order to get ahead in an increasingly competitive industry.”

This follows an initiative announced by the Defence Secretary in November 2019. Through a newly formed Defence Transition Service, military personnel and their families will receive enhanced support from the Ministry of Defence as they re-join civilian life. The classroom-based and online courses available now from PerpetuityARC Training and Tavcom Training (with a 20pc Defence Discount Service reduction) include:

PerpetuityARC –

· The Security Institute BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Security Management

· The Security Institute BTEC Level 5 Diploma in Security Management

· The Security Institute IQ Level 7 Advanced Diploma

· ASIS APP/CPP/PSP

To view all PerpetuityARC Training courses that carry the Defence Discount, visit: www.perpetuityarc.com/course-group/dds.

Tavcom –

· Practical CCTV Installation BTEC Level 3

· Practical Intruder Alarm Installation BTEC Level 3

· Practical Access Control Installation BTEC Level 3

· Practical Fire Alarm Installation BTEC Level 3

To view all Tavcom courses that carry the Defence Discount, visit: www.tavcom.com/course-group/defence-discount-service-training-courses.