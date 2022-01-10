Cyber council, SASIG partner

The UK Cyber Security Council and the Security Awareness Special Interest Group (SASIG) are partnering on careers, skills and training in cyber security.

The Council and SASIG will work on webinars and events; such as SASIG’s third Cybersecurity Skills Festival online, on Tuesday February 22.

For those looking to reskill into a new career sector, cyber security is an option, they say. With a new reliance on technology in all life, this means that new technology-focused jobs are constantly emerging. Cyber security is a growing market, and they point to estimates that cyber will need an additional 3.5 million qualified professionals by 2023.

Simon Hepburn, pictured, who last year became CEO of the UK Cyber Security Council, said: “We are delighted to partner with SASIG as we move forward with our careers and learning workstream. Getting more people to consider entering the cyber security industry is crucial, and we look forward to working with SASIG on this. We will be launching a programme of joint activities in the coming months such as webinars and events and with skills, training and education in cyber security very high on the agenda for the UK Cyber Security Council, this was a very natural partnership that aligns with the core values of the UK Cyber Security Council perfectly.”

And the information security veteran Martin Smith MBE, Chairman and Founder of SASIG, said: “It is a privilege to be working with the prestigious UK Cyber Security Council on the vital task of bridging the cybersecurity skills gap – in SASIG’s view, the single most important strategic challenge our profession faces. Our Skills Festivals have already established themselves as a successful way of bringing together those looking for new talent and those wanting to enter our dynamic and exciting profession, but there is much more to be done. This new partnership between SASIG and the UK Cyber Security Council will be central to these efforts.”

About the UK Cyber Security Council

A self-regulatory body, for UK cyber security education, training and skills it promotes and stewards nationally recognised standards for cyber security qualifications and learning. The Council, working with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the UK’s national technical authority for cyber security, supports the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy to make the UK a safe place to live and work online. Visit www.ukcybersecuritycouncil.org.uk.