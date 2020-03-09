The distributor Nimans has launched a series of specialist training courses to help resellers ‘capture’ more CCTV and security sales. CCTV, intruder alarm and door entry training is running from the end of March until early May – as a platform for resellers, the Manchester-based firm says. Combined courses are also available.

Camilla Kirkham, Nimans’ Director of Sales for Security and AV, pictured, says the sector represents a lucrative and natural extension of a reseller’s IP end point proposition; a multi-million-pound market set to double in value over the next five years.

Hosted at Nimans’ Manchester headquarters a two-day intruder alarm course starts on Wednesday, April 1, followed by a one day door entry course on Friday, April 3. Four day CCTV and intruder alarm training begins on Monday, April 27; while a five day combined course ends on May 1. Many other courses are available. Nimans is hosting a CCTV compliance course on April 8, to focus on all the latest legislation requirements.

Camilla, pictured, added: “There’s a wide selection of training available suitable for beginners through to more advanced professionals. Places are limited and demand will be high so resellers need to act fast to learn from the experts. Data cabling companies in particular are leading the charge. They are doing all the hard work with the installations anyway so adding a camera end point is valuable additional revenue. This year will see further developments with body worn cameras, colour imaging at night and also smarter and more integrated buildings. Nimans is ready!”

She added: “We are working with big name brands as well as different technologies to inspire, excite and educate the reseller community, based on Nimans’ renowned industry pedigree. Our new team is packed with experience and know-how and has hit the ground running with lots of orders and interest generated so far.”

Visit www.nimans.net.