Apprenticeship partnership

The skills body Skills for Security and BMet College are launching a partnership. Their aim; to make apprenticeship training more accessible in the West Midlands. The Fire and Security Apprenticeship three-year training course will see BMet deliver as much of the programme as they can; including Health and Safety, Electrical Principals and basic installation.

Where experience or resources are lacking, specialist training will be delivered by qualified fire and security tutors provided by Skills for Security. College staff will also be encouraged to attend classes and as a result will gain CPD points.

Jeremy Clay, Business Development Manager at Birmingham-based BMet said: “BMet is pleased to be working with Skills for Security in the delivery of Apprenticeships in Fire Emergency and Security Systems across the West Midlands. This partnership provides employers in the region to develop new and existing staff at our James Watt Campus, which is synonymous with engineering and construction excellence. The BMet and Skills for Security partnership will allow us to expand our offer of apprenticeship programmes into an industry which is developing rapidly as technology evolves, and allows us to ensure that linking with such industry experts will help us to provide new and exciting programmes for our learners and employers.”

David Scott, pictured, Managing Director, Skills for Security said: “I couldn’t be happier to announce a partnership between Skills for Security and BMet. Not only will this allow younger people to know what it means to work as a fire and security engineer, it will also create an industry full of opportunity and growth which desperately needs skilled engineers. By partnering with local colleges, our goal is to widen participation in apprenticeship schemes and also make training more accessible for both employers and those interested in apprenticeships. Together we can help bridge the skills gap and create a sustainable pipeline of engineers.”

To find out more, go to www.skillsforsecurity.org.uk.