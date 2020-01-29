PerpetuityARC Training, part of Linx International Group reports that it’s the first in the UK to offer training for the ASIS International Associate Protection Professional (APP) certification.

The APP exam assesses the knowledge of security management fundamentals – business operations, risk management and response management. This Board certification is an internationally-recognised security management accreditation, aimed at security managers with one to four years of experience. On passing the exam, the post-nominals ‘APP’ may be used.

Sarah Hayward-Turton, pictured, is the Sales and Marketing Director at Linx who last year achieved the APP qualification. She says: “PerpetuityARC Training is committed to supporting security management professionals at every stage of their career. The APP is an important first rung on the ladder, offering an internationally-recognised Board certification. Having been through the process myself, I would advise others that the right preparation is key.”

In October, Linx was confirmed as the UK’s first global ASIS International Preferred CPE Provider. The training company adds that it’s the only training provider in the UK that can guide security managers from APP all the way through to the ASIS Physical Security Professional (PSP) and Certified Protection Professional (CPP). The trainers are offering courses online, as well as a five-day classroom-based ‘bootcamp’.

Takers of the APP course will be able to review and discuss materials, complete practice exam papers, and receive one-to-one tutor support. PerpetuityARC adds that its online platform also provides access to materials within the key domains – security fundamentals, business operations, risk management and response management.

Sarah adds: “As an ASIS CPE Training Provider and the first and only to offer the APP preparation course, we are working hard to help security professionals with many routes to continue their professional education.”

Visit: www.perpetuityarc.com/asis-international.