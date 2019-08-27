Now on desks is the September 2019 print issue of Professional Security magazine. We return to town and city centre management and loss prevention and general public space security, having featured several places of varying sizes a year ago.

Pictured is a man zonked out on the steps of an open-air shopping centre in downtown Birmingham one July weekday morning. It’s not an extreme sight any more and Birmingham is far from the only place to see such anti-social behaviour (or lack of behaviour). From a walk around the city centre one morning, we pick up a theme from a year ago – that the public space of central business districts is now policed by a mix of public and private and mixed, BID (business improvement district) uniformed officers, all doing police-style beat patrols. We see that Birmingham, for one, has more of such visible policing than the austerity gloom of a ‘thin blue line’ might imply.

We round off our two-part interview with this spring’s new head of the Security Industry Authority (SIA) Ian Todd at the regulator’s Canary Wharf offices; and finish a major three-part feature from inside Hinkley Point C in north Somerset, as a guest of Frank Cannon, site security manager, that is at once a new-build part of an EDF Energy nuclear power station, a building site, and well on the way to becoming one of the UK’s main pieces of 21st century critical national infrastructure (CNI). That series started in the July print magazine and coincided with a Security Institute seminar at Hinkley Point C, featured in September’s magazine.

As ever we aim to offer something for everyone to do with private security in the British Isles, whatever their sector and position. Hence we spotlight Nimans, a Manchester-based distributor of telephony, headsets, and data and voice products, looking to enter the electronic security market; the connections for good and bad between IT and OT; threat intelligence, and security awareness and communications, as aired at the CIIS conference by the new chartered institute for information security; and a partnership in London to offer safety training and advice for the night-time economy.

We begin a two-month feature on ‘security people who write’. Whether fact or fiction, crime has long had a devoted and large readership and it takes knowledgeable writers to satisfy it – so why not people with an investigation, police or other security-related background, who can turn their hand to writing?

Plus the regular gossip column of Professional Security MD Roy Cooper; a preview of Consec, the annual conference in west London of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC); and pages of new products and services, and ‘spending the budget’.

If you would like to see a print copy, email your address to info@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

You can read past issue of the monthly print magazine online going back a couple of years on the ‘magazine‘ part of the Professional Security website.