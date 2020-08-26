The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is talking to leadership figures from across the UK in an effort to understand leadership and what it means in the country, today.

Julia McCarron from the information security awareness consultancy Advent IM was invited onto an episode of the podcast, which included an interview with Lord Blunkett, the former Home Secretary. Host Matthew O’Neill asked both guests a series of questions about leadership and the role it has played in their careers.

Matthew O’Neill said: ‘Hosting a show like this, where you speak to genuine leaders who have been there and done it, either on a national stage or within a crucial industry sector, is an absolute honour.’

Lord Blunkett is chairman of The Leaders Council of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He said, ‘I think the most informative element of each episode is the first part, where Matthew O’Neill is able to sit down with someone who really gets how their industry works and knows how to make their organisation tick. Someone who’s there day in day out working hard and inspiring others. That’s what leadership is all about.’

You can listen to the podcast on Youtube: https://youtu.be/O_jcqyDqrx0

You can read more about Julia McCarron and members of the council at the website http://www.leaderscouncil.co.uk/members/julia-mccarron.