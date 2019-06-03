June 2019 print magazine

Now on desks is the June 2019 print issue of Professional Security magazine. We preview the IFSEC 2019 exhibition in Excel at London Docklands this month, and focus on the Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter’s declared first Surveillance Camera Day, on Thursday, June 20, which falls on the third and final day of the show. We visit a city’s public space control centre to see how they’re surviving and looking even to thrive despite local government austerity.

We interview one of the county-based volunteers for the 0800 freephone charity reporting line Crimestoppers.

We feature lone workers, and emergency worker safety – if a terror attack or other extreme event happens, where does the balance lie between getting to the scene as a first responder, and protecting those workers from harm, perhaps before armed police have secured the area? We cover designing out crime, and the SSR Personnel European salary survey. We hear again about security for the High Speed 2 (HS2) train line being built from Euston in central London to Curzon Street, Birmingham. We look back on the recent XR (Extinction Rebellion) series of protests in London.

Among the events we report from are the magazine’s own Security TWENTY 19 event at Glasgow; and the annual AUCSO conference for heads of university security.

Plus the regular four pages of new products and services; four pages of ‘spending the budget’; Roy Cooper’s gossip column; and the latest on every branch of private security in the British Isles, from physical and cyber to manned guarding.

Picture by Mark Rowe; inside the Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) control room in Birmingham; we make a return visit.