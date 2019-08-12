NHS Digital has signed a contract with the services company Accenture who shall also be using technology provided by cyber product firms Palo Alto and Imperva.

These new services build on what the NHS’ Data Security Centre offer so that NHS organisations will be able to to spot and respond to emerging problems, while reducing cyber risks, the NHS says.

The contract was procured by NHS Digital, working with the UK official National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and NHSX (the National Health Service’s unit for tech and data), and will provide hospital trusts and other care settings the chance to get cyber perimeter security features, including firewalls; secure filtering for web content; network intrusion detection and prevention; data loss prevention and secure DNS services.

Rob Shaw, Deputy Chief Executive of NHS Digital, said: “This deal is great news for NHS organisations. This is cutting-edge technology that will help keep patient information and NHS systems safe, at no cost to local organisations. For us, the more organisations that join, the better we will be able to see what is happening across the estate. This means that we will be able to monitor for threats more effectively, supporting the NHS to increase data security and helping to provide safer care for patients.”

And Niamh McKenna, UK Health Lead at Accenture, said: “We are delighted to be supporting NHS Digital in this important journey. Security threats are ever more present in our increasingly connected world so enabling the safe and secure use of information within and outside the NHS is of paramount importance.”