Kate Bright and Alec Wood began their three-year term as members of the Security Industry Authority (SIA) on Monday, February 3. Their political appointments by Home Office ministers followed the public appointments process. An announcement was delayed due to the December 2019 general election. Authority members are non-executive directors who have responsibility, among other things, for setting the SIA’s strategic direction. With the executive directors they make up the SIA’s Board.

The two vacancies arose after two terms came to an end – Geoff Zeidler (former Securitas UK chief); and Sir Ian Johnston (retired British Transport Police Chief Constable).

Elizabeth France, Chair of the SIA, said: “I am delighted that the Home Secretary has appointed Alec and Kate. They will bring new perspectives and valuable experience to the Authority. I am looking forward to working with them as we take the SIA forward.”

Kate Bright, pictured, who has worked in and with private security for 20 years, was a close protection-trained chief of staff to international families in London prior to setting up the security-focused recruitment and concierge firm UMBRA International Group. She was among the speakers at the International Security Expo 2019 at Olympia. Kate is a member of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals and the Security Institute, and a Companion of the Institute of Leadership & Management. Her previous non-executive roles include a position with Amatte, a company with a mission to empower female farmers in Africa.

Alec Wood was Cambridgeshire Chief Constable, retiring in 2018 after 32 years in the police. He was the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) lead for Operations between 2015 and 2018. In that role he oversaw and set policy and standards for national specialist policing functions including police use of Firearms, public order policing, stop and search, roads policing, aviation and civil contingencies.

For the board in full visit https://www.sia.homeoffice.gov.uk/Pages/about-board-members.aspx.