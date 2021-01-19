David Horncastle has been named as the interim chair of the Security Industry Authority (SIA). He joined the SIA Board in 2015 as a non-executive director. Meanwhile the Home Office is carrying on with its recruitment of a chair. The Home Office says it expects to announce the chosen candidate in the spring.

David Horncastle had a 30-year executive career with BT. From 2009 to 2015 he was Director of Security Professional Services in BT Security, responsible for the protection of the telecoms firm and the delivery of security services and solutions to customers. He is also a non-executive director of the National Crime Agency (NCA).

He said: “I am delighted to serve the SIA during this transition period to a new chair being appointed. I have been a board member since March 2015, and I believe the SIA is a good organisation doing an increasingly effective job in an important industry. With the strong executive team, we have in place, the SIA continues to be in good hands during this time.”

This follows the end of the fixed term appointment of Elizabeth France, on January 14, as interviewed in the January 2021 print edition of Professional Security magazine.