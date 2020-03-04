At the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) ProtectED was named 2020 winner for “Outstanding Customer Service Initiative”. The Outstanding Security Performance Awards, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel London on Wednesday, February 26, were hosted expertly by stand-up comedian and star of ITV’s ‘The Chase’ Paul Sinha, pictured left. Brian Nuttall and Professor Allan Walker, Directors of ProtectED CIC, pictured centre, were at the ceremony to receive the award.

Allan Walker said, “This award follows hard on the heels of our success in the Security and Fire Excellence Awards in November. Both reflect the leading position of ProtectED in properly addressing student safety and security in higher education. This OSPA is testament to the close partnership between university academics, professional services staff and industry partners. Going forward, it will support the further roll-out ProtectED across the HE sector and increased engagement with security-minded companies through cutting edge research and the application of design thinking.”

Judged by a panel drawn from the security industry, the OSPAs mark the performance of companies and individuals from across the sector.

Brian Nuttall, ProtectED Director, said: “I’m delighted to have attended the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) with Professor Allan Walker. A great event attended by the leading lights in UK security sector, fabulously hosted by Paul Sinha from the Chase, and rounded off by ProtectED winning its second major industry award for “Outstanding Customer Service Initiative”. Thanks go out to all the team, our Advisory Board and Patron for your continued support and fantastic contribution.”

About ProtectED

ProtectED is a national accreditation scheme for universities that seeks to address, holistically, student safety, security and well-being. It is the result of four years’ research, design and development by academic researchers, professional services staff and security specialists, guided by an advisory board from the sector. Visit www.Protect-ED.org.

For more about the UK OSPAs visit https://uk.theospas.com/winners-of-the-2020-uk-ospas/. Other finalists in the category (sponsored by Verisure) were:

Allied Universal – Kings Cross Medics Initiative; CIS Customer Service Initiative at Moretown; FGH Security – Talent First Initiative; Mitie – M&S Security Operations Centre, Northampton; Stadium – Customer Service Initiative at Merseyrail; and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHBFT).