The physical security product company ASSA ABLOY UK Specification has issued a white paper as a guide to the specification of doorsets and associated hardware in nurseries, schools and universities.

Titled, ‘Specification considerations for education buildings: doors and ironmongery’ the paper outlines the relevant standards when specifying doors and ironmongery for education projects, including those for accessibility and usability.

The paper covers whole life costing implications and why these are imperative for a successful specification, as well as discusses how architects and contractors in the education sector can contribute to a better built environment by factoring in health and well-being.

David Shields, National Specification Manager for ASSA ABLOY UK Specification and the author of the paper said: “In a procurement environment with multiple stakeholders where funding is tightly controlled, education buildings have to be flexible and future-proofed. They need to deliver cost certainty and the highest standards of specification.

“This is why contractors, architects, local education authorities, facilities managers and head teachers are often pulled in very different directions when it comes to product specification for education buildings.

“This white paper aims to provide clarification, along with practical advice and unique considerations, specifically for doorset and ironmongery specification within education settings.”

To download the white paper visit https://bit.ly/2Qo4WOs.