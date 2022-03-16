AUCSO 2022 conference

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), for security people working in higher and further education, was among the first to miss out on its annual, Easter-time gathering in spring 2020, due to the covid pandemic. Hence the 2022 AUCSO Annual Conference and AGM will be the first face-to-face conference since 2019. The University of Leeds is the host, from Tuesday, March 29 until Thursday March 31. The event is open to members and member institutions.

As for networking, a welcome event and dinner runs on the Tuesday evening, and an evening reception and dinner on the Wednesday evening. At the Gala dinner on the Thursday evening the winners of the AUCSO Awards will be announced.

The conference will also have over 40 industry exhibitors, its largest exhibition to date. Three education and student sector charities are also exhibiting: Crimestoppers, Suzy Lamplugh Trust and ProtectED. Speakers at the conference will include:

Nicky Old, Director of Communications and External Relations at Universities UK: Nicky leads an in-house team covering media engagement, government and political affairs, social media and digital content, events and conferences, and public campaigning.

Paul Fullwood, Director for Inspections and Enforcement of the Security Industry Authority (SIA): Paul joined the SIA after a 33-year police career, and previously in HM Armed Forces. Paul retired from policing in 2020 as Assistant Chief Constable for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. Paul was featured in the November print edition of Professional Security magazine at some London Sunday evening training for door and club staff.

David Rubens, Executive Director at The Institute of Strategic Risk Management: David is a long-time authority on the strategic management of complex events, particularly within a multi-agency crisis management framework. David is also the CEO of Deltar Training Services Ltd, where he developed a range of UK accredited strategic risk and crisis management training programmes.

AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, pictured, says: “We are very much looking forward to our first in-person conference since 2019 as it will be great to see colleagues and friends – and meet new ones too. We have a jammed packed itinerary including key-note speakers from within the university and security sectors, break-out sessions, an evening social event at The Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds and a Gala Dinner and Awards evening at Aspire Leeds. One of the areas we will be focusing on is how the UK Higher Education sector can prepare for the next big risk and so not to be missed.

“We are excited to have our biggest exhibition to date and delighted to be joined by the three well known charities: Crimestoppers, Suzy Lamplugh Trust and ProtectED. Each of these charities has a focus on the safety, security and well-being of students and so are a perfect fit for our conference.”

For further details and to register for a place at the conference visit https://eu.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=200231860&. The cost is £525 per person and that includes:

· Access to all conference sessions, exhibition, refreshments and lunch breaks

· Three nights accommodation at the conference hotel (March 29, 30 and 31)

· Attendance at the exhibition launch, on the Tuesday, March 29

· Attendance at the Wednesday evening reception and dinner; and

· Attendance at the awards and gala dinner on the Thursday.