Victim Support partnership

Verisure, a monitored security service and smart alarm provider, reports a partnership with Victim Support, the charity in England and Wales for people affected by crime and major incidents. The partnership aims to raise awareness of burglary risks and educate the public about ways to prevent such crime.

Horacio Perez, Operations Director at Verisure UK said: “At Verisure, we believe that feeling safe and protected is a basic human right. As Victim Support’s goal of supporting victims of crime aligns with our vision of people protecting people, we felt the partnership was crucial in helping burglary victims while increasing crime prevention awareness.”

And Tanya Richardson, Community and Events Manager, Victim Support, said: “Burglary not only robs victims of their physical possessions – it can also rob people of their sense of security at home, a place where everyone should feel most safe. The impact can last not only for the first few days, but months after the burglary has taken place. Every year burglary affects over 435,000 households across England and Wales and, even if nothing is stolen, most people feel anxious and less secure in their home afterwards. Verisure’s generous support of our work will help us to ensure that more victims are aware of the support available and get the practical and emotional support they deserve.”

Besides donations, Verisure is offering assistance to customers seeking help from Victim Support, as well as offering them pricing and priority service. Likewise, Verisure’s customers will benefit from the help provided by Victim Support’s specialists.

Visit www.verisure.co.uk/victimsupport.