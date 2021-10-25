Software business acquired

The specialist intelligence and investigation software company Altia has acquired VeriSaaS, a field intelligence and evidence collection software. Altia, based in Nottingham and Glasgow, supplies typically police force investigation teams for the automation of processes in investigations.

Australia-based VeriSaaS develops software for users to collect actionable intelligence. The core product Verinote, a digital notetaking system, replaces the need for paper notebooks to document conversations, decisions and observations. The software, able to work on any device, stores the notes in the cloud allowing users to search and access information in real time.

Altia says that the deal broadens its product offering and supports the business to increase its international presence further across the 17 countries it operates in – which saw the business awarded a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in April. It also marks Altia’s first acquisition following investment from NorthEdge in November 2020. VeriSaaS founder and CEO Brice Neilson will join Altia as its director of Asia-Pacific.

Rob Sinclair, CEO of Altia, pictured, said: “We want to continue to create the latest cutting-edge software that will transform the way the public and private sector tackle investigations. The addition of the Verinote software complements our proposition perfectly and supports us towards these ambitious plans. Brice’s experience of working in law enforcement and politics has allowed him to build a software business that solves complex and critical issues with practical solutions. Physical note taking is inefficient, expensive to procure and, at worst, these sensitive documents can get lost or stolen. Verinote removes these problems and provides investigation teams with compliant actionable intelligence instantly and securely.

“This acquisition, supported by NorthEdge, is another sign of our commitment to continued growth. I’m delighted to have Brice join our growing team and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Brice added: “I’ve partnered with Altia for just over a year now, and I’ve been consistently impressed with their drive to help investigation teams across government, law enforcement and private sector organisations improve effectiveness and efficiencies using technology. The VeriSaaS core software offering Verinote is highly applicable and proven within the market, and I’m looking forward to taking it to more regions across the globe with Altia.”

Kevin O’Loughlin, NorthEdge investment director and board member at Altia, said: “November will mark one year since we invested in Altia, and I couldn’t be more pleased that we’re recognising that with the business’ first ever acquisition. VeriSaaS’ ambitions align perfectly with Altia’s and given the solid relationship Rob and Brice have built over the last 12 months this makes for a great partnership. This acquisition follows a significant year of investment for the company in its technology and its people, and we’re looking forward to see it continue to grow its global presence across the public and private sector.”

Browne Jacobson and Australian-based Maddocks advised on the deal.