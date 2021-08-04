Rural theft costs to the UK were an estimated £43.3m in 2020, a fall of 20.3pc on the previous year, making it the lowest annual cost recorded in five years, according to an insurer. However, while the pandemic lockdowns kept people indoors and made thefts more difficult, other things – dog attacks on livestock and fly-tipping – rose, according to a rural crime report by NFU Mutual.

Wales saw the biggest percentage fall in the UK (down 39pc to £1.6m), followed by Northern Ireland (down 37pc to £2.1m) and Scotland (down 25pc to £1.7m); in England, which records much higher levels of rural crime, costs also fell (down 18pc, to £37.9m). NFU Mutual claims data shows the cost of dog attacks on sheep and cattle continued to worsen; with a UK rise of 50pc in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Fly-tipping in fields, gateways and country lanes blighted the countryside while local government waste recycling centres restricted access. As farmland is private, it’s for farmers to deal with the clean up after tipping, whatever the scale. Thefts are still happening, the insurance records make plain – Tractor Global Positioning Systems (GPS) are a particular target for thieves, as they are in demand globally (pardon the pun). According to the report, the thieves move by electric scooters. Another target for thieves are quad bikes and side-by-side utility terrain vehicles.

For the seven-page report in full visit https://www.nfumutual.co.uk/farming/ruralcrime/.

Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Manager for Wales, said: “Coronavirus restrictions, dedicated rural policing and innovative security on farms provided a welcome fall in rural thefts last year.

“While lockdown may have locked some criminals out of the countryside – rural crime hasn’t gone away. Thieves are now returning armed with new tactics and targets. As the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly.

“There’s no doubt that when we work together with police, farmers, communities and other rural organisations to tackle rural crime it can make a real difference. That’s why we’re investing over £430,000 in carefully targeted rural security schemes this year.

“We believe this is vital support because rural crime isn’t just about money to replace stolen tractors. It causes disruption, seriously affects farmers’ mental well-being and destroys the trust which enables rural communities to flourish.”

Meanwhile Durham Police, with the National Farmers Union, are launching a rural crime survey.

Photo by Mark Rowe: fly-tipping, Surrey Hills, beside the North Downs Way.