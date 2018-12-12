An inaugural RiskSummit 2019 will run on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Altitude, Millbank Tower, London.. Speakers will come from across the globe, whose experience of risk has helped shape or influence their respective industries. Speakers include:

John Volanthen, cave diver, Thailand Cave Rescue – John was the first diver to locate and contact the missing Thai youth soccer team, the Wild Boars, alongside his diving partner, Rick Stanton. Together they have been described as the A-Team of diving rescues by the British Cave Rescue Council.

Amit Oberoi, global head of safety, sustainability and wellbeing, Deliveroo – Amit will discuss the art and science of managing 15,000 individual contractors in more than 100 towns and cities across the UK, and over 8,000 partner restaurants.

Michael Lutomski – former risk manager, International Space Station – Space is perhaps the most unforgiving environment imaginable, and a tough test for the function of risk management. Michael will discuss how risk management needs to be viewed as valuable behaviour to encourage, not just a task to complete.

Marshall Miller – wingsuit sky diver and GoPro ambassador – Extreme sport athletes are often perceived as reckless risk takers when in reality they give far more due diligence to risk than we give credit for. Marshall believes the calculation, acceptance and management of risk can fuel a life fully lived – and is the only way that greatness has even been achieved.

For the line up of speakers visit: https://risksummit.io/london-speakers. The event – with more planned for the United States – is in association with SafetyCulture.

Paul Chivers, Risk Advisor at SafetyCulture says: “Risk Summit 2019 is a fantastic forum for risk professionals and senior executives to ignite and unsettle their minds, widen their horizons and think differently about risk. Taking them out of their day to day environments, we want people to be inspired, motivated, and empowered through real world stories, heuristic approaches and successes that will broaden the way we see risk and its management.”