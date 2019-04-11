PPSS Group have launched SlashPRO cut-resistant neck guards, for personal safety use.

This latest addition to the company’s brand of slash resistant clothing is on the understanding that the side of the neck and throat contains the carotid artery and jugular vein. If either is cut by an attacker the victim will most likely suffer from rapid blood loss, shock and death. PPSS Group have identified a noticeable increase in the demand for such a product, especially from homeland security agencies; prison, police, immigration, customs, border forces and other government agencies. Many of these have reported incidents, which saw their officers being attacked, and throats and necks targeted.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group said: “Many government employees or security professionals have been attacked from behind. This may well be the case because they, for whatever reasons, either trusted the attacker to a reasonable level, or because the attackers put themselves intentionally into such position in order to cause maximum injury or even death.

“No matter how hard we try, we simply cannot eliminate their operational risks. However, what we can do is continue our research and development and relentlessly explore all possible options to further improve the personal safety of those who serve our countries and protect us.”

The neck guards can be worn ‘turned up’ to cover the entire neck area, or ‘turned down’ for covert operations or a more natural look. They come in black.

As for certified cut protection, the firm points to verified test reports that highlight European Cut Level 5 (EN 388:2016), International Cut Level 5 (ISO 13997:1999) and American Cut Level A5 (ANSI/ISEA 2016). All test reports are available on the firm’s website.

SlashPRO can be purchased via an online shop: www.slash-pro.com.