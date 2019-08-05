Mitie acquires Global Aware

Mitie Security has acquired Global Aware International Group (GAIG), for an undisclosed sum. Mitie says it bolsters its credentials in providing truly connected security services. London-based GAIG’s cloud-based software is for the management of building security across high-rise and other commercial buildings. Mitie says it already has a long-standing partnership with GAIG, which provides bespoke technology solutions to a number of Mitie’s major retail security clients.

Users of Global Aware software can manage, communicate and audit security activity across their estates online, via desktops or hand-held devices, whether managing routine tasks to creating tasks based on incidents or changes. A user can assign tasks to individuals so actions are completed within defined timescales or escalated to a supervisor where appropriate.

The product can also guide companies through the management of incidents, providing business continuity support without having to refer to operational procedures when time is critical. Information is automatically captured and shared with appropriate parties. The platform collates data from access control systems, as well as external sources such as police crime data, to create dashboards, and allowing for trend analysis over longer periods. GAIG also provides real-time reporting for travellers or lone workers to mitigate risks whether medical or fire emergencies, to terrorist threats and pandemic issues. GAIG’s clients cross sectors including media, financial services, and data centres and other critical national infrastructure (CNI).

GAIG’s Founder and CEO, David Evans will join Mitie Security and take a seat on its Senior Leadership Team. All Global Aware staff will join Mitie Security.

Jason Towse, Managing Director, Mitie Security, pictured, said: “Mitie Security continues to gather momentum. Just as security needs continue to evolve, we need to remain one step ahead. Adding GAIG to the Mitie portfolio is just the next evolution in providing our customers the best tech-enabled and intelligence-led security services on the market.”

David Evans said: “The Global team is excited that this acquisition will further enhance our joint technical solution to clients across the Mitie portfolio.”