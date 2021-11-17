Mitie acquires Esoteric

The security and outsourced services contractor Mitie has acquired Esoteric Limited, the UK provider of specialist counter espionage services. Esoteric will be integrated into Mitie Security’s risk assurance and consultancy offering.

Esoteric specialises in protecting sensitive information, assets and conversations from threats, attacks or espionage. Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) services include bug sweeping and detection, counter surveillance, and the identification of potential vulnerabilities to develop threat mitigation plans. The business also offers collecting of evidence, allowing organisations to take any necessary action against theft, fraud, or espionage.

Esoteric is the only UK company to be accredited by the National Security Inspectorate for electronic sweeping and covert investigations and its customers include blue chip companies, government bodies and individuals. Mitie adds that it will be integrating Esoteric’s services with Mitie’s Merlin 24/7 software, enabling remote monitoring of security risks and sharing of real time insights and intelligence with its workforce. Esoteric founder and Managing Director Emma Shaw, a former chair of the Security Institute, will join Mitie Security.

Jason Towse, pictured, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie, said: “We are delighted to welcome Esoteric into the Mitie Security family. In a changing world, the methods and technology used by adversaries are constantly evolving. Businesses cannot be complacent if they are to stay one step ahead. By combining Mitie’s industry-leading technology, our existing team of analysts and intelligence specialists, and the thousands of security operatives we employ at sites, with Esoteric’s counter surveillance expertise, we can offer our clients a truly comprehensive security service that protects against emerging threats.”

Emma Shaw said: “We are excited by this acquisition and the opportunities to lead the intelligence security operations and enhance Esoteric Ltd services to clients across the Mitie portfolio.”