Evolution, the Buckinghamshire-based security and fire installer, is sponsoring a JCW Mini as part of this year’s Mini Challenge.

The branded Mini Challenge racing car will be driven by 19-year-old student Josh Stanton. This years’ challenge has eight events including races at Silverstone and Brands Hatch. The first runs on Saturday, April 20, at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

A petrolhead from a young age, Josh has been karting since he was 12 and captains Nottingham University in the British Universities Karting Championship.

Richard Lambert, Managing Director at Evolution, said: “We wish Josh the very best of luck. We are excited to be a part of this fantastic event and have the opportunity to add a bit of colour to the security industry!”

The launch of the branded Mini comes on top of sponsorship of the Excelr8 MG in the 2019 BTCC Series; events to be covered on ITV4.