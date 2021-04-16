Johnson Controls acquisition

The building product company Johnson Controls has acquired Esotec, a security systems company that offers managed services for government, national heritage, transport and others in the UK.

Didcot-based Esotec’s services span installation, maintenance and support, and design and consultancy. Its engineers fit CCTV, intrusion detection systems (IDS), video analytics and remote monitoring. It offers 24-hour, year-round corrective and preventative maintenance and advice on upgrades, and threat and vulnerability assessments.

Richard Jones, General Manager, Fire & Security at Johnson Controls UK and Ireland said: “Esotec is an excellent business with strong customer relationships, that perfectly complements our UK security business. The team, led by Andy Durham and Dave Oliver, will bring invaluable skills and customer relationships to our existing team, and together we have a huge opportunity for growth over the coming years.”

Johnson Controls says the acquisition allows it direct access to a nationwide customer base, rather than relying on sub-contractors for installation service contracts. Johnson Controls adds that it can introduce OpenBlue Secure digital solutions, such as Active Responder and Risk Insight to new audiences and verticals. What the firm describes as a key account target vertical is central government – where barriers to entry are typically high as a result of the security clearance required.

Also recent acquisitions of WOT Security and NT Security, added to Johnson Controls in electronic security – networked intrusion, CCTV and access control.

In the immediate future, Johnson Controls says, Esotec will continue operating as a separate business. The business’ founders and two primary shareholders, Andy Durham (Managing Director) and Dave Oliver (Director), will remain. Andy Durham said: “We share the same ethos and values, and have a very similar culture to Johnson Controls, making the acquisition a natural fit for both companies. We now have the opportunity to improve the products offered to our specialised high security customers, and to develop more compelling, multi-faceted managed services and solutions.”

