The April 2020 print edition of Professional Security magazine will feature protection of high net worth individuals. For example they require physical protection – judging when, besides the deluge of bile on social media, against a VIP, whether a business or charity executive, a star or sports or entertainment, or a politician, a more serious threat than online intimidation is forming.

We report from a recent executive forum in London organised by Phelim Rowe, of CTG Intelligence. Topics covered included technical counter-surveillance measures – to give business or personal privacy whether in a hotel suite, home, car, jet or yacht – and drones, both guarding the client against intrusive flights by such vehicles – whether to annoy, or to take photographs of celebrities, especially at events such as weddings – and as a tool for the security detail.

To shoot down or take over a drone, was not advised, because that might land CP (close protection) operatives facing legal action. Uses for drones by CP were suggested, such as if an alarm arises on a large estate – you could send up a drone to see, with perhaps the option of thermal imaging to ‘see’ in the dark.

If the client is leaving a building, sending a drone ahead to see the way is clear is one possible application of drones, the forum heard. Some clients are besides already using drones, for example against poaching. But, the event heard, drones are not of use yet for perimeter protection. And if a bodyguard told a client that a drone was nearby, that might have a camera, the advice would be that the client should go inside; that is, rather than do anything against the drone. Phil Tarry, of Halo Drones, made the case for drones as tools; highly automated drones are already on the market; and anybody can be trained to pilot a drone, in half a day, he suggested.

Phelim’s next forum is due in London on January 28, 2021. Visit http://closeprotectionsummit.com/.

Photo by Mark Rowe; view from restaurant of Manchester city centre.