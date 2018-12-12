Secured by Design (SbD) member company IDenta Corp develops drug detection field kits. As an Israeli detection and forensic science company set up in 2002, IDenta has seen its products sell across the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and Israel and be used by Government agencies, police, customs, military, border controls and fire services.

The firm’s identification kits were recently used by Argentinian forces in the seizure of 400 kilograms of cocaine, valued at about $61 million, and IDenta kits were used by Brazilian forces in the seizure of 100 kg of heroin at the GIG Airport in Rio de Janeiro.

The French Ministry of the Interior has placed a $2m order for IDenta to supply products for government agencies; and the French Government, the Spanish Government Guardia Civil, German Armed Forces and the European Union in Africa have all equipped their forces with the company’s products.

In the UK IDenta has attained SbD status for its general drugs testing kit and its range of kits which identify specific kinds of drugs, after being awarded the Police Preferred Specification. The company, which has its own laboratories, offers a chemically-based solution to drugs testing by touching to detect and identify substances, even on ‘cleaned’ surfaces, plant leaves and when dealing with traces as small as nanograms. The kit offers results in seconds with no downtime in laboratories; and a general screening one-test that identifies the presence of 24 drugs, including date rape drug GBH.

Yoni Yehudai, whose company Kinka LTD is the UK representative for IDenta, says: “Our kits cover every drug that we know exists in the marketplace currently. We build our range and issue new kits when a new drug comes onto the marketplace.

“The kits are quick, eco-friendly, user friendly and safe as the user is not exposed to the chemical, which is immediately locked in and can be kept for several years if necessary with no storage limitation. In addition, since the product was launched, IDenta has not had any false results. This is why they are approved and used by top security organisations around the world.”