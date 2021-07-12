Donation to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

The alarm panel and related security product manufacturer Pyronix has donated over £600 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, in support of their summer craft boxes. That seeks to provide tailored fun for families to do together, while making memories.

Pyronix based in South Yorkshire is a long-time supporter of the hospice, which cares for children and young adults, in their own homes and at their hospice in North Anston, outside Sheffield. Bluebell Wood’s main focus is making memories for children, young adults and their families, whether they have years, months, weeks or days together.

The summer boxes contain craft items such as paint and glitter, sensory items such as modo (a type of play dough with scents and bright colours), water beads, light up toys, as well as something special for the child or young adult and their siblings, to ensure each family feels special.

Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Director, pictured left with Hospice Regional Fundraiser (Barnsley and Rotherham), Anna Gott, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to donate towards the Bluebell Wood craft box initiative. The boxes are offered to the Bluebell Wood children, young adults and their much deserving families, to provide enjoyable experiences and memories together and we’re delighted to be able to provide our support.”

Pyronix says that it looks forward to continuing their relationship with the hospice.

And Jason Gossop, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve been working hard to find new ways to be there for the families in our care and the craft boxes are just one of the many ways we’re helping them to make precious memories together. Without the support of community-spirited local businesses like Pyronix, this simply wouldn’t be possible so we’d like to say a huge thank you for their generosity.”

Visit https://www.bluebellwood.org/.