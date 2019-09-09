Dahua distribution partnership

Dahua Technology, the video-centric, smart IoT solution and service-provider, has announced a distribution partnership with Dublin-based electronics distributor, IC Plus.

IC Plus – which incorporates IC Realtime and Electroplus – will be distributing the full range of Dahua products, including video surveillance, access control and video intercoms. The company will offer Dahua customers pre- and post-sales support by using its teams and expertise in security, AV and networking.

Lilia Zhang, General Manager at Dahua Technology UK and Ireland, said: “Dahua is delighted to welcome IC Plus as an authorised distributor. Following extensive analysis of the market, it soon became clear that IC Plus were the ideal partner for Dahua. Their expertise in video surveillance, combined with their extensive support structures, was hugely appealing. We are confident that with IC Plus’s service levels, technical backup and training opportunities, customers in Ireland will benefit enormously from this move.”

Martin Griffin, IC Plus CEO, added: “The introduction of Dahua video solutions into our portfolio further expands our long-running cooperation with Dahua. As a long-term partner in the Dahua ecosystem, we have unrivalled experience in supporting Dahua’s product suite. The company’s range continues to develop and mature and we firmly believe that Dahua is an excellent choice for security integrators.”

Over the next few months, IC Plus and Dahua will be providing certified VSS-DHSA and VSS-DHSP technical training from the IC Plus training offices at Citywest, Dublin 24.