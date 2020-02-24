The Home Office proposes a law which will require owners and operators of public spaces and venues to put in place measures to keep the public safe from a terrorist attack. A new ‘Protect Duty’ will reflect lessons learned following the terrorist attacks in 2017, as well as more recent attacks, the Government says. It also follows discussions with victims’ groups such as the Martyn’s Law campaign, set up by Figen Murray whose son was killed in the May 2017 Manchester Arena attack.

Venue operators would have to consider the risk of a terrorist attack and take ‘proportionate and reasonable’ measures to prepare for and protect the public from such an attack; whether more physical security, giving training, writing incident response plans or exercising staff on what to do during an attack.

Home Office Security Minister James Brokenshire said: “Our first priority is keeping the public safe and preventing more families from suffering the heartbreak of losing a loved one. The devastating attacks in 2017, and more recently at Fishmongers’ Hall and Streatham, are stark reminders of the current threat we face. We are in complete agreement with campaigners such as Figen Murray on the importance of venues and public spaces having effective and proportionate protective security and preparedness measures to keep people safe. Of course, it is important that this new law is proportionate. This public consultation will ensure we put in place a law that will help protect the public while not putting undue pressure on businesses.”

A consultation this spring is due to cover proportionality, scope of the duty, and how it should be enforced.

Graham Williams, Chairman of industry body Revo’s Safety and Security Committee said: “As owners of retail spaces, we take our responsibility for ensuring the safety of our customers and retailers very seriously and therefore welcome the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Home Office on this initiative. We look forward to contributing to this consultation on behalf of our industry.”

Matt Maer, Director, Security and Resilience at Canary Wharf Group (pictured), said: “This legislation has the potential to make a significant impact on public security, improving the situation for people as they go about their daily lives. Canary Wharf Group supports this initiative and look forward to assisting where we can in shaping this work.”