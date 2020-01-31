BSIA web re-launch

The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) has re-launched its website. The Worcester-based trade body says www.bsia.co.uk will reflect the association’s positioning as the voice of the professional security industry, with a modern, updated and refreshed platform for members, potential members and end users.

The new website features prominent search engines; one designed to access members’, services and the other to find general information on security. Using the three click standard, the site menu lets you search for members, news and insight, products and services, and how to join.

There is more emphasis on the use of digital technology using video and podcasts to promote thought leadership, member initiatives, standards and guidance. The website also promotes other services, such as Skills for Security, SaferCash and SaferGems, as well as showcasing the annual British Security Awards.

The new site features more visibility of key contacts, from staff to section chairs, with more options for members and prospective members to contact directly. The tech behind the website also gives members a dashboard to manage their own engagement with the association.

The BSIA adds that it has reviewed its corporate identity and has created a new palette of colours, using blue, red and white, whilst retaining its logo and brand elements to reflect the association’s strapline, ‘the voice of the professional security industry’.

Mike Reddington, Chief Executive, BSIA, pictured, said: “We launch our new, much improved BSIA website today with great pride. By using the latest digital technology, the new platform has been designed for easy access to the services and thought leadership for our members as well as the large portfolio of products and guidance that the Association offers to the marketplace – for members, end user and future members of the association.

“The website is an incredible repository of information and expertise, which the new design and user journey highlights much more clearly than any other iteration in the past. I am confident that the customer experience when using our new website reflects our position as the voice of the professional security industry.”