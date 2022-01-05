BSIA annual awards

A new year, a new round of the British Security Industry Association (BSIA) annual security awards. After holding the event online for the past two years due to covid, the association anticipates the event will go ahead in person this year and is working towards Wednesday, June 29, at the Marriott Hotel, in Grosvenor Square, central London.

This year marks 25 years of the BSIA’s awards scheme and also five years under its current guise as the British Security Awards. As ever 2022 will mark the achievements of security officers and teams across the UK’s private security industry, as well as acknowledging innovations in technology and business and the career contributions made by industry stalwarts. The first phase of the awards will be to identify the regional winners and national finalists of the five security personnel categories: Best Newcomer, Best Team, Security Manager of the Year, Outstanding Act and Service to the Customer.

Regional winners will be announced at the beginning of April and will go forward to the national stage on June 29. They will also be recognised prior to the finals at events around the country.

Some 18 categories in 2022 include: Innovative Security Project, National Partnership, Environmental Project of the Year, Business of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Contribution to the Industry and Bravery. Two new categories, Corporate Social Responsibility and BSIA Special Recognition have been added. Entries for these national categories will open on January 11.

Mike Reddington, pictured, Chief Executive at the BSIA, said: “The British Security Awards continues to be the professional security industry’s national event that celebrates the talent and commitment of our industry’s finest. The scale of achievement we see every year from across each sector is remarkable, and our awards enable us to recognise acts of untold bravery, ingenuity in the application of new technology and successful delivery of projects by forward thinking self-starters who work in our sector.

“After two incredibly challenging years for the industry, we are looking forward more than ever in recognising and rewarding these individuals and teams for the dedication to their chosen profession. We are confident that by June we will be able to welcome members, stakeholders and colleagues from across the industry in joining us at the London Marriott in celebrating security excellence.”

To enter a category, visit the Awards website at www.britishsecurityawards.co.uk/nominate.

The security personnel categories of the British Security Awards are sponsored by Camberford Underwriting.