Camilla Scrimgeour ASyI and Anastasia Spiridonova will co-chair the Young Members Group of the Security Institute.

The Group is for security professionals under the age of 35. The aim; to represent the views of young professionals within the sector, as well as foster more opportunities for them to access and thrive in their career. Camilla and Ana plan to arrange regular speaker and networking events.

Camilla, pictured, is an Associate at S-RM, a global risk and intelligence consultancy. There, she works in the Crisis Response team preventing and responding to kidnap, ransom and extortion incidents and wider crises. She has experience working in the crisis management and intelligence space for corporate companies and government bodies including the Mayor of London’s Office. She holds an MA in International Relations and French from the University of St Andrews and is qualified in Business Continuity and Intelligence Analysis.

Ana is a Student member of the Institute. She is an Investigator and soon-to-be Co-Director at the Lost Boys Detective Agency – a security, risk management and investigations company that provides bespoke services to private, corporate and legal clients. She holds a BA in French & Iberian and Latin American Cultures from Stanford University, and has studied Criminal Justice with the University of Oxford. Ana speaks Russian, French, Spanish, Portuguese and English, and her career background ranges from art sales to corporate finance.

The Institute strongly believes that embracing young people and their unique perspectives is key to increasing innovation within the field, which will help enhance professional practices and ultimately ensure that the sector is best equipped to tackle the threats of tomorrow.

Camilla and Ana stated: ‘We are excited to be co-chairing the Young Members Group and look forward to supporting other young professionals within the Institute. Through the Group we hope to better understand the challenges faced by young professionals like ourselves and see how the Institute can further support their professional development as well as provide opportunities to become more engaged with the security community. We strongly encourage all those under 35 to get involved with the Young Members Group. It is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, seek peer-to-peer advise and help create positive change for the entire sector.’

And Institute Chief Executive Rick Mounfield CSyP FSyI said: ‘I am grateful to Camilla and Ana for coming forward to Co-Chair the Young Members Group. The group has been a long-standing safe space that provides young professionals with all the opportunities and support they need to succeed, which I am sure will go from strength to strength under their leadership. It is imperative that as a sector we embrace the next generation of security professionals if we are to remain innovative and forward-thinking, and I see the Institute’s Young Members Group as leading the industry’s efforts.’

The YMG hopes to arrange regular speaker and networking events, the first on Wednesday, May 5. Institute members can find further details on the Institute’s Community Platform.

Institute members can also hear Camilla and Ana speak further on their plans for YMG at this year’s Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, April 21.