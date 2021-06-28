Entry to the UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) is now open. Organisers have added a category for 2022: Outstanding Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative.

The OSPAs, in the UK and overseas, provide the opportunity to highlight the best companies, people and projects that have made a contribution in safeguarding communities. As well as providing the opportunity to say thank you to those in frontline security roles who have demonstrated innovation, flexibility, dedication, and resourcefulness in responding to changing and sometime challenging situations.

You can make UK OSPAs entries to October 4; nominations are invited in 16 categories. Nominations will be scored by an independent panel of judges, chosen by supporting associations and special interest groups to represent them.

Covid permitting, winners will be revealed at a black-tie dinner on February 24, 2022 at the Royal Lancaster London; if not possible to do safely the event will go virtual, as previous OSPAs finals have done since the covid pandemic.

Founder of the OSPAs Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research said that the last 18 months has seen both challenges and opportunities for the security industry; security providers and have stepped up to the mark to carry out tasks that would not normally have been expected of them. He said: ‘Entering the OSPAs provides the opportunity to showcase the exceptional work that is taking place and I urge you all to submit at least one nomination, be it a company, team or individual who has demonstrated outstanding performance.’

The OSPAs are now running in 12 countries with another four due to be announced. Team Software are headline sponsors of Australia, UK, US and German OSPAs and Edith Cowan University in Australia is the sponsor of the trophies and certificates globally.

UK category sponsors are: the defence and security trade association ADS; Bidvest Noonan; CIS; Lodge Security; the National Security Inspectorate (NSI); Security Institute; Skills for Security and the new EDI category is supported by the UK umbrella body the Security Commonwealth and sponsored by Assist Services Group. Visit https://theospas.com/.