McDonald’s’ new flagship restaurants in China feature menu ordering, delivery to the table, a newly-integrated McDonald’s App, WeChat applet member points, mobile payment and electronic menus. These stores boast a stand-alone order-counter on the first floor, an interactive electronic game that uses vertical projection and somatosensory to allow kicking of a ‘virtual’ ball on the second floor, and a spiral staircase that connects the two floors. Each restaurant features a commercial sound system, from Bosch; the company’s Plena Mixer Amplifier. This feeds to a LC6-100S-L ceiling mount Compact Sound Speaker System: a complete loudspeaker, for background and foreground music in restaurants, bars, patios and retail. It consists of an eight-inch subwoofer module with a crossover network to support the four ceiling mount, two-inch, satellite speakers. Connections at the subwoofer support either 4 ohm or 70/100 volt signals.

For each of the floorplans used by McDonald’s flagship restaurants, Bosch has designed a special configuration of the commercial sound speakers to deliver sound. This was developed using acoustic-modelling software called EASE Address. “With the acoustic analysis we are customising the sound system for each individual restaurant, to provide nothing but the best sound in each location,” comments one of the Bosch designers.

Bosch products are in use in restaurant sound systems in many chain restaurants. McDonald’s decision-makers were invited to Bosch’s experience centre, where they tested a variety of speakers, configurations and accessories. Ma Lijie, Director of the Development Department for McDonald’s China says: “McDonald’s has invested a lot in background music, because we know that it gives customers good feelings, and good feelings bring more and better business. McDonald’s needs a good music system – and Bosch’s wide product range meets our needs very well.”

