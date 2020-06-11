Sussex Police have purchased redeployable CCTV cameras from Revader Security. They’re mainly for install on lampposts and other urban infrastructure. The Transit-lite mobile cameras are described by the UK manufacturer as ruggedised outdoor surveillance solutions, to deter crime and secure video evidence for prosecution.

Using the Revader EasyFit bracket, police operators can re-position each camera to respond to movement of crime hotspots, anti-social behaviour, vandalism and other street crime in a locality. As the units can be installed in virtually any location within minutes, only minimal planning is required, according to the makers.

For Sussex, Revader proposed coupling an auxiliary camera to a Transit-lite unit to provide twice the visibility and coverage. The Transit-lite unit contains the recording and transmission products and acts as a server to the auxiliary camera. It also has the capacity to host other specialist cameras, such as those for number plate recognition (ANPR). Live and recorded footage is retrieved over the 4G mobile network.

Stuart Caldecourt, Managing Director of Revader said: “The use of another PTZ camera on the same Transit-Lite unit has provided our customer with a significant operational advantage at an only marginal increase in cost, representing excellent value for money.”

About the firm

Wrexham-based Revader Security offers mobile CCTV and redeployable camera solutions for applications including those with low or zero power. Visit www.revader.com.