The contractor Mitie Security has formed a partnership with the crime reporting line Crimestoppers.

Crimestoppers, a charity, encourages people and organisations to anonymously share information that helps prevent and solve crime. As well as receiving information from members of the public, Crimestoppers also works with businesses, trusts and foundations, on public awareness campaigns. This new partnership with Mitie will be the first time the charity has worked with a security firm on crime and community safety. Mitie adds that as it has hundreds of customers spanning every sector, this collaboration will also help create new relationships between Crimestoppers and businesses that have not worked together before.

Mitie will use its suite of technology solutions and work closely with its clients to bring together relevant anonymous data on criminal behaviour to create incident reports. This evidence will then be shared with local police to support their investigations. This is underpinned by Mitie’s Global Security Operations (GSO) service for what it terms a 360-approach to security.

For example; Mitie will work with Crimestoppers to create a dedicated rural crime Steering Committee. Members will include other organisations with significant rural presence – such as the Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI) and the National Farmers Union (NFU).

Mitie will provide Crimestoppers with insights on the security issues; for Crimestoppers to use to create national awareness campaigns.

Jason Towse, pictured, Managing Director, Business Services, Mitie, said: “We’re very excited to be teaming-up with Crimestoppers in this ground-breaking partnership. From people’s livelihoods to businesses, crime is never victimless and so we’re committed to bridging the gap between the public and private security sectors, to help keep our clients and the communities where we operate safe. By working collaboratively with other key stakeholders in the security industry, including renowned organisations such as Crimestoppers, we can all play a vital role in helping keep criminals off the streets.”

And Mark Hallas OBE, Chief Executive of Crimestoppers, said: “One of the most powerful things we can do to respond to the continual changing face of crime is to work collaboratively. I am delighted that we have formed this unique partnership with Mitie Security, which will make a difference in tackling wrong-doing.

“Crimestoppers has been giving people the ability to speak up 100 per cent anonymously about crime since our independent charity started over 33 years ago. Providing this opportunity to share knowledge helps build confidence in communities, which ultimately leads to greater safety and security for us all.”