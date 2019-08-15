Dorset Police has launched a campaign urging the public to spot the signs of County Lines, and vulnerable people in drugs gangs.

County Lines is the term used to describe urban gangs supplying drugs to suburban areas, as well as market and coastal towns, by using dedicated mobile phone lines. Criminals across the country use children and vulnerable people of all ages to courier drugs and money. These drug dealers will often take up residence in a person’s home – known as cuckooing – to sell drugs in the local area. Once caught up in County Lines, exploited individuals are at risk of extreme physical and/or sexual violence, gang recriminations and trafficking.

Supt Caroline Naughton says: “Protecting the vulnerable and tackling the supply of drugs is a priority for Dorset Police, and we recognise the detrimental impact it has on local communities. “We know that County Lines is not a problem that can be solved by police efforts alone, and locally we have developed a successful neighbourhood policing response to drug issues and protecting vulnerable people who are at risk of exploitation linked to drug taking and supply.

“Our local neighbourhood officers regularly patrol areas that are known for street dealing and carry out safeguarding visits on vulnerable people living in our communities. However, we rely on members of the public reporting information to us and this campaign is aimed at raising more awareness of the signs that someone could be involved in a county lines drug network.”

Signs to look for:

A young person going missing from school or home;

Meeting with unfamiliar adults and/or a change in behaviour;

Using drugs and alcohol;

Money or expensive gifts they can’t account for;

A neighbour who has not been seen for a while;

More people calling at a neighbour’s home – often at unsociable hours;

Suspicious vehicles/people attending a neighbour’s home.