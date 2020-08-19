Cash and Valuables in Transit (CVIT) drivers of the Post Office, like others in the CVIT sectors, faced violence from criminals due to the high value of what they were carrying. Attempts to steal money might also result in loss to the business, while producing little evidence that could help to secure a prosecution and deter further attacks. The Post Office sought a solution, that was easily deployable, and that complied with privacy and data protection laws.

Body worn cameras have been rolled out to over 130 CVIT drivers nationwide, after a test, initially across four regions to see that the practicalities were addressed before adoption.

Set up to send live video to the Kings Technology Monitoring Centre, in Bradford, CVIT drivers facing threats or feeling at risk are now able alert an operator at the touch of a button. Unlike other body worn devices that need to be docked at the monitoring centre before any footage can be downloaded and reviewed; Digital Barriers’ technology allows CCTV operatives to monitor video and audio live and in real-time, even in areas with poor network connection.

Such streaming, with live GPS data for the Kings monitoring centre, offers real-time situational awareness, supporting, the Post Office says, the welfare of staff at all times.

Andrew Scott, Physical Security Manager (CVIT) at the Post Office Ltd, said: “Both the safety and confidence of our CVIT drivers has greatly increased since the implementation of Digital Barriers’ body worn cameras. As well as acting as a panic button and sharing the driver’s GPS location with a monitoring centre, these tools enable live video to be streamed directly from the camera. Having seen it for ourselves we have full faith that they’ll deliver, even in the most remote or challenging environments.”

The body worn plus the 24-hour monitoring centre means that the Post Office has full HD footage is accessible remotely for evidence gathering. The body worn cameras have already led to a number of prosecutions, and reduced the number of attacks on drivers. After a robbery in the north west, footage from a body camera showed the thief and vehicle registration plate, leading to police to make several arrests. Andrew Scott said: “Our driver was able to not just capture but also instantly share footage of the perpetrator and their number plate. This ensured the police could swiftly secure several arrests and a successful conviction.”