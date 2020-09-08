The maximum sentence of a year’s imprisonment for attacks on firefighters should be increased, says the Local Government Association (LGA). Some 961 such attacks during ‘operational incidents’ (that is, 999 calls) were recorded in England in 2018-19, a yearly high for the 2010s. Some 66 injuries were recorded from those attacks on firefighters, down on the previous year’s 79. Of the 66, 58 were described as slight, and eight as serious (requiring a night’s stay or more in hospital), a high for the 2010s.

Attacks on emergency workers became a specific crime in 2018, but only 17 per cent of the 9,000 offenders who have since been sentenced for this offence have received an immediate jail term, according to the National Fire Chiefs Council. Under ‘attacks‘, the statistics include harassment, verbal and physical abuse, and objects – such as bricks, stones and fireworks – thrown at firefighters and fire engines. Typically, drunk people may assault firefighters on Friday and Saturday nights, or ambushes set up on housing estates lead to fire crews having missiles thrown at them on arrival.

Ian Stephens chairs the LGA’s Fire Services Management Committee. He said: “It’s completely unacceptable for emergency service workers to be subject to attacks, aggression or acts of vandalism while protecting the public. The rising trend in violence towards firefighters is sickening.

“Our firefighters, like all emergency service workers, do a fantastic job in protecting our local communities and saving lives and should deserve our completely respect.

“The senseless violent actions of a minority of people puts firefighters at risk of injury or even worse and can also stop them from attending an emergency where lives may be at risk. Firefighters deserve complete protection. Increasing the maximum sentence for assaults on firefighters will show that these attacks will not be tolerated.”

Separately, the College of Policing has released new conflict management guidelines to coincide with the publication of a review and safety survey as commissioned by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College. Most, 88 per cent of officers who responded to the survey said they had been assaulted, during their careers.