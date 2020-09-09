Agile resilience webinar

Agile resilience: lessons from Covid-19 for the ‘next normal’. That’s the title of an October 7 afternoon webinar by the business body Resilience First, run with the management consultancy McKinsey & Company. It will explore how companies can build on practices used to weather the Covid-19 crisis, and embed them in normal operations, to move to a more resilient model for the long term.

An opening talk will be given by Elena Chong, Engagement Manager at McKinsey, who will then join the panellists. They are: Hank Cole, Global Head of Business Continuity and Incident Management, HSBC; Brian Stratton, Head of Distribution Capital Delivery, UK Power Networks, and Alan Brown, Group Security Director, Tesco. Webinar chair will be Christopher Handscomb, Partner, London at McKinsey.

As the organisers say, the Covid-19 pandemic has clearly shown the need for organisations to be able to weather major, unforeseen disruption. In the UK, 30pc of businesses reported they had less than three months of cash reserves, 24pc of businesses paused trading, and many more turned to UK Government support (some 79pc applied for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme). Organisations that have been able to absorb and adapt to the challenges of the pandemic successfully are, by definition, resilient. Many also find themselves making decisions at a speed which would have been unthinkable in pre-Covid-19 times.

In their research, McKinsey interviewed major UK employers, including Intel and UK Power Networks. At the webinar, you will discover the key findings from the study as well as learn five take-aways to reinforce your business’ abilities to bounce forward in the face of crisis. A detailed guide will be published after the webinar.

A later webinar to put in your diary runs on November 12; titled, Tackling economic crime in a Covid-19 world; and chaired by Simon Collins, chair of Resilience First, and former chairman of the audit firm KPMG. Speakers will include the recently retired senior counter-fraud policeman Chris Greany.

Visit www.resiliencefirst.co.uk.

For more from McKinsey; see their recent report, ‘Risk, resilience, and rebalancing in global value chains’.