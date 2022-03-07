The 20th Annual Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP) Spring Dance at the Leonardo Hotel, Tower Hill, on Saturday night has raised over £32,000 – and counting, as donations are still being received, say organisers.

The WCoSP thanks t everyone that supported all the charities whether by attending, bringing a guest, volunteering, bidding, sponsoring, contributing items or buying a raffle ticket! Fundraising on the evening in London included an online auction, with – as ever – items donated that ‘money simply can’t buy’. Company Past Master Peter French MBE, supported this year by board-holding ‘helpers’, did the job of keeping the evening on track. The auction included some fun with lots of ‘bid action’ and some tactical playing exposed on the night. The raffle kept everyone involved and the chance to be a winner of some prizes that anywhere else would be auction items.

Phil Davies, Past Master of the Hackney Carriage Drivers introduced Dr Lauren Johansen, Consultant Hepatologist at Birmingham Children’s Hospital who delivered a moving account of the impact the Magical Taxi tour has had on some 5000 young people, suffering from a range of chronic debilitating illnesses and life limiting conditions, who have taken the three-day trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris.

Another charity to benefit is the Security Benevolent Fund. As set up by the Company to offer help, for those that have been employed in the security sector but need a helping hand. The SBF and Trustees report that they deal with an increasing volume of requests, each reviewed to ensure fundraising efforts are delivered where needed.

Singer Irie J serenaded all with his smooth tones and soul classics during dinner. Later in the evening, ABBA nation arrived and dancing continued past midnight with Irie’s 90’s music set keeping everyone on their feet.

Particular thanks go to event sponsor Hikvision, entertainment sponsor Universal Security Systems, professional sponsor Northern Trust, reception drinks and after party bar sponsors Mayflex, QCIC and Team Software. Hackney Carriage Drivers appeal sponsor Gratte Brothers, SBF appeal sponsor Crilly Consulting and Charitable Trust appeal sponsor DVS, and media sponsor Professional Security Magazine.

Companies and individuals who generously donated auction items include: ADT, Baroness Ruth Henig, CIS Security, Crilly Consulting, Estée Lauder, 35 Engineer Regiment, Executive Partnership, HMS Medway, HMS Severn, Irie J, the Kingham family, Leonardo hotels, Malcolm Davidge, National Monitoring, SSR Personnel, Steve Marshall, Pertemps Group, Peter Fraser-Hopewell, Rod and Matt Goss, Sarova Hotels, Springbank distillery, Tiggy Brown at Boodles and Wilson James.

The Company now is looking forward to a 21st year celebration in March 2023. Next WCoSP event is the Lord Imbert Memorial Lecture on Thursday evening, March 17.

Pictured are Lt Cdr Carla Higgins and her colleagues from HMS Medway with the Worshipful Company Master, Steve Emmins.