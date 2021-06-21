It’s been 16 months and it feels much longer: but for the first time since the ST20 show at Birmingham in February 2020, that proved the only ST event of 2020 as the covid pandemic struck, Professional Security magazine’s Security TWENTY series of exhibitions is back, next week. We’re at The Belfry outside Birmingham, on Tuesday, June 29.

In case you need reminding – or if you have not been to one of ST events before, and would welcome a day out of the home office – the events are aimed at end users, purchasers and those who specify security products and services; and anyone who would like an update on the latest developments in the security industry, whether an installer, end user, consultant, or someone to do with private security in the police or armed forces or anywhere else.

ST has been running, and the first ST event happened to be outside Birmingham, too, since spring 2013. Over the years, the number of exhibitors taking part has varied, but it’s always below 100. That means it’s not as large as the big-name exhibitions, at venues such as the NEC and London Excel; but that can make for a more intimate and relaxed experience; and less travelling on the day if you are in the region.

And a relaxing but productive day is what we are hoping for at The Belfry. Professional Security magazine MD Roy Cooper, pictured, said: “We are, and many others are, looking forward to getting back, to the first security event of the year. We are going to be having a barbecue on the Monday evening, it’s going to be covid-secure.

“We are going to have various measures, so that the event is going to look slightly different, and maintain covid guidelines. But everyone is looking forward to it.”

You can sign up to attend at the Security TWENTY part of the website – and we do encourage you to. Like any venue we have a QR code under the NHS track and trace app. If you don’t have that on your mobile device, we’ll take your name and number or email as contact details.

If, when you enter and register at the desk, you are not comfortable in picking up (and wearing) a name badge, you don’t have to. Nor will there be any goody-bags or showguide to pick up. There’s not even an electronic showguide, because pre-covid it was largely made up with pen-pictures of the conference speakers, and at The Belfry as at ST21 Manchester next month, there’s no conference.

Once you are inside ST, we ask that you abide by the one-way system. There’ll be an ‘overspill area’ arranged outside, for you to take some fresh air and your tea or coffee – so let’s hope for fine weather. For what The Belfry has to say about its covid policies, visit its website.

Doors will open at 8.30am. As for driving there, it’s off junction 9 of the M42; and T2 of the M6 Toll road.

To recap, if Birmingham is too far for you, we hope to bring you the full annual round of ST event around the British Isles, inside six months: at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel, Manchester, on July 20; in Ireland, at Europa Hotel, Belfast, and Red Cow Moran Hotel, Dublin, on the Tuesday and Thursday, September 14 and 16; October 5, at the Hilton Hotel, William Street, Glasgow; and in November in London. Please note that the London venue has yet to be finalised due to the quarantine regime for travellers into Heathrow, which our usual venue at Heathrow remains a part of.

Visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/security-events-and-conferences/security-twenty-home/.