Raising Money to Support those most affected by COVID-19
Hello All,
Videcon have just launched a fundraising initiative on Twitter & LinkedIn to support those most affected by COVID-19 and they need you to all to get involved!
We’re asking all those in the security industry who are working at home to take a picture of themselves working in their PJs and share the post to raise money and awareness for the National Emergencies Trust appeal. They are a fantastic charity who are now raising funds to support those most affected by COVID-19 in the UK
https://twitter.com/videcon_ltd/status/1243177295717810177
https://www.linkedin.com/company/videcon-plc
You can all support this initiative by liking and sharing the post or every company, be it a manufacturer, distributor, installer, guarding company etc etc can set up their own posts and use or set up their own just giving page
Those working from home can also get involved by sharing the post with a picture of them working in their PJs with the link to the just giving page and using the hashtags #PJs4theNET and #NETCoronavirusAppeal on both Twitter & LinkedIn
Donations via a just giving link as below (included in the posts) for those that can afford to do so
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-croston2
We’ve already got a great picture of Andy Croston already so please get involved and get as many of your customers or anyone else you know who may be working with involved too. Let’s see how much we can help rise for those affected by COVID-19
Thanks,
Roy